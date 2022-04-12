Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sonal Chauhan comes onboard for Prabhas’ Adipurush

Sonal Chauhan (Photo credit: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan, who shot to fame with her 2008 film Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi, has bagged an important film. The actress has confirmed starring in Om Raut’s much-anticipated magnum opus Adipurush.

The high-profile film is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in lead roles. Chauhan is set to play a significant part in the upcoming film.

Confirming being a part of the magnum-opus, Chauhan told a publication, “Yes, I am a part of Adipurush and I am excited about it. It is a very different world from the kind of work I have done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

Adipurush is being touted as one of the most expensive films ever made in India. The makers have hired hundreds of international technicians to work on the film’s VFX and action sequences. Filming has been wrapped up and the team is currently busy with post-production work.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Arjun, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. There is no update on the character that Sonal Chauhan has been roped in to play in the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles respectively, Adipurush is set to enter cinemas on January 12, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Warner Bros edits out gay references in Chinese version of Fantastic Beasts 3
Entertainment
Mira Nair’s ‘National Treasure’ adds Justin Bartha to the cast
Entertainment
‘Nimona’: Netflix acquires Riz Ahmed, Chloë Grace Moretz & Eugene Lee Yang in the voice…
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan’s debut Telugu film gets official title
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders to ‘stand up’ for refugees amid Ukraine Crisis
Entertainment
Ram Charan thanks UK audiences for the huge success of RRR
Entertainment
Confirmed: Shahid Kapoor’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar to arrive this year
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal goes on floors
Entertainment
Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia onboard the first feature-length episode of ‘I…
Entertainment
Netflix sets May 6 to premiere Thar
Entertainment
Divya Aggarwal on working with Kunal Kemmu in Abhay 3
Entertainment
Sai Ketan Rao’s big impact
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sonal Chauhan comes onboard for Prabhas’ Adipurush
Warner Bros edits out gay references in Chinese version of…
Sunak subjects himself to scrutiny
‘What is working in adult social care like? Read Ajeesh’s…
Blinken: India-Russia relationship developed when ‘US was not a partner’
REVEALED: Judges’ Anger at “Whitewash” Hiring Review