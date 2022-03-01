Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Entertainment

Prabhas’ Adipurush postponed to January 2023

Adipurush Poster (Image credite: T-Series)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Adipurush have announced a new release date for the much-anticipated magnum-opus. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in lead roles, the film will arrive in cinemas in 3D on January 12, 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The multilingual mythological drama, directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame Om Raut, celebrates ‘the victory of good over evil’. Mounted on a lavish scale, the film is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Kriti Sanon essays the character of Sita while Sunny Singh plays Laxman.

Adipurush has been postponed a couple of times over the past year. The film was previously scheduled to enter theatres on August 11, 2022. However, the makers decided to postpone it to avoid a box office clash with Aamir Khan’s period drama Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the team announced the new release date via social media.

The makers have decided to release the film around Sankranti as it is one of the biggest release dates for films in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while the season of Pongal is huge in Tamil Nadu. The Hindi market also performs well around Sankranti with films like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) breaking several records at the box office.

Adipurush wrapped up production last year. Tipped to be one of the most expensive films made in India, the magnum opus is scheduled to release in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series Films, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series Films, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

