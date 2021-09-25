Sidharth Malhotra attends the 1st Himalayan Film Festival; Shershaah gets screened at the festival

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was released on Amazon Prime Video in August this year. The film has received a great response and recently, it was screened at the 1st Himalayan Film Festival.

Sidharth, who attended the film festival, tweeted, “Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’ today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur. Thank you for having us anuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN.”

Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with 'Shershaah' today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur. Thank you for having us🙏🏼@ianuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/jvSzVGdIDv — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 24, 2021

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and Sidharth and Kiara’s performances in the film was appreciated a lot.

Talking about other films of Sidharth, the actor will be seen in movies like Mission Majnu and Thank God. The former marks South star Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut, and Thank God also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shankar’s next and Mr. Lele. There are reports that she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture, however there’s no official announcement about it yet.