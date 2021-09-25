Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra attends the 1st Himalayan Film Festival; Shershaah gets screened at the festival

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah was released on Amazon Prime Video in August this year. The film has received a great response and recently, it was screened at the 1st Himalayan Film Festival.

Sidharth, who attended the film festival, tweeted, “Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’ today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur. Thank you for having us anuragthakur @MIB_India @vishnu_dir @DharmaMovies @PrimeVideoIN.”

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and Sidharth and Kiara’s performances in the film was appreciated a lot.

Talking about other films of Sidharth, the actor will be seen in movies like Mission Majnu and Thank God. The former marks South star Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut, and Thank God also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be seen in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shankar’s next and Mr. Lele. There are reports that she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture, however there’s no official announcement about it yet.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez approached to replace Kajal Aggarwal in The Ghost
Entertainment
Regina Cassandra joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi on the cast Amazon Prime show
Entertainment
Tamannaah in consideration to star alongside Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar
Entertainment
Kunal Kapoor to launch his own production house; set to produce biopic on India’s Winter…
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty: In these 29 years, I have seen success as well as failure
Entertainment
Rithvik Dhanjani on the evil eye: I don’t actively believe in it (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Mahesh Manjrekar says Antim is a film meant for theatres, plans to release…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu: Thank you so much for validating my hard work for Rashmi…
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Donal Bisht confirmed…
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Drishyam 2 from December
Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma’s Gadar 2 to roll in November
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sidharth Malhotra attends the 1st Himalayan Film Festival; Shershaah gets…
Jacqueline Fernandez approached to replace Kajal Aggarwal in The Ghost
Regina Cassandra joins Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi on the…
Tamannaah in consideration to star alongside Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar
Kunal Kapoor to launch his own production house; set to…
Suniel Shetty: In these 29 years, I have seen success…