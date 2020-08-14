Shraddha Kapoor in talks to topline Hindi remake of Tamil thriller Aadai

Last seen in action entertainer Baaghi 3 (2020), Shraddha Kapoor will next star in hit filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the talented actress is set to add one more exciting project to her resume.

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been approached to topline the Hindi remake of superhit Tamil thriller Aadai (2019) and she has shown her interest in the project. The original film featured Amala Paul in the lead role and arrested huge eyeballs for its bold avatar and a couple of controversial scenes.

“Producer Arun Pandian, who holds the remake rights of the film, has sold it to a popular production house in Mumbai. They have initiated talks with Shraddha Kapoor and she has expressed interest to be a part of the project as well. However, nothing has been finalised yet,” a source in the know informs an online publication.

The publication adds that if the actress goes on to sign the project on the dotted line, the makers will make the official announcement soon. Last year, news had it that National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut was finalised to play the lead character in the Hindi remake of Aadai. However, producer Arun Pandian denied it as rumours.

Also featuring Vivek Prasanna and Ramya Subramanian in important characters, Aadai revolves around a free-spirited girl called Kamini (Amala Paul) who gets the shock of her life when she finds herself naked and abandoned after her late-night birthday party.

Director Rathna Kumar, who called the shots for the original, will direct the Hindi remake as well. More details are expected to arrive soon.