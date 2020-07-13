Shraddha Arya on resuming work under the new normal

Balaji Telefilms’ successful show Kundali Bhagya starts airing fresh episodes from today on 13th July. It is after a gap of more than three months that the audience gets to watch the latest episodes of the series.

Actress Shraddha Arya, who plays the female lead on Kundali Bhagya, admits that it is not going to be easy to win back the audience as a lot of them moved away from the television during the Coronavirus lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on May 24, 2020 at 1:52am PDT

Talking to an online publication, she says that all the shows were not airing for three to four months, and now, it is kind of a new beginning. She adds that she does not know how much of their audience is there which will come back to the show as lots of people moved away from the television. According to her, the times are such that it is very challenging to come back with the show and do as good as they were doing earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT

When asked about how it has been resuming work under the new normal and if she was apprehensive about returning to work, Arya says, “Yes. We are exposed to a certain amount of danger – agreed to that. But I think since our PM has only said that we have to accept this as our new normal, what we can do best is that assure that we are doing as much as we can to protect ourselves. I carry my mask, my sanitizer. I make sure that everyone around me has always done the test and everything. We make sure collectively that everyone is adhering to safety measures. Of course, the production house makes sure of that. They do everything to make us feel safe on sets. There are proper sanitiser machines in place. There is a booth that is set outside the set and no one is allowed inside or outside without getting themselves checked. Everyone is in their mask. We have been working with a very small unit. But that is what I want to do. I want to work, get up on time, do something and come back home tired,” she signs off.