Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan beats RRR to emerge as 2nd highest Indian grosser in North America – find out which film is on top

Pathaan Poster (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Toplined by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood.

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the film hit the marquee on January 25 and has been doing phenomenal business ever since not only in India but across several international territories also.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is currently running in its third week of release. It has already racked up approximately £87 million gross worldwide and is expected to cross the £100 million mark in days to come.

If we talk about its collection in India, the film presently stands at approximately £54 million, with the remaining £33 million coming from overseas markets like UAE, Australia, and USA.

And now reports are coming in that Pathaan has emerged as the second-highest Indian grosser at the North American box office.

The action thriller has pocketed an impressive $14.85 million in North America, beating the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR (2022), which accumulated $14.80 million. However, Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) still tops the chart with whopping earnings of $20.19 million.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has credited director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for the riotous success of Pathaan across the globe. “I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I am working with him for the first time, he just knows this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes,” he said in a video released by YRF.

The actor further added, “It’s an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger-than-life (film). I think it’s cinematic which is the call of the day. It’s a film you want to watch on a big screen.”

