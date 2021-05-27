Website Logo
  Thursday, May 27, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee to get off the ground by December
By: Mohnish Singh

Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement, industry insiders confirm that Shah Rukh Khan has given his primary nod to headline successful Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s next directorial venture.

If fresh reports are to be believed, SRK will commence work on the high-profile project by the end of the year. Initially, the plan was to take the film before cameras in the month of August, but now sources claim that it might start rolling only by December.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Made on a lavish budget, the film failed to click with the audience and incurred heavy losses to every stakeholder involved.

After the unexpected debacle of Zero, SRK did not sign any film for a period of two years. In 2020, he finally faced the camera again for Yash Raj Films’ yet-to-be-announced mega-budgeted actioner Pathan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War (2019) fame, Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film will also have an extended cameo by superstar Salman Khan who will appear in his massively popular character Tiger from the films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). It is to be noted that YRF is also bankrolling the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

After wrapping up Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan may move on to commence Atlee Kumar’s untitled film. Meanwhile, the director is currently busy with the pre-production work. While there is no update on who will play the female lead opposite the superstar, buzz also has it that he is most likely playing a dual role in the upcoming project. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

