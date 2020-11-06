Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s next right after finishing Pathan?

By: Mohnish Singh







Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on screen in his home production Zero (2018), is reportedly set to end his dry spell with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. While the superstar and producer Aditya Chopra are yet to announce the high-profile project officially, we hear that it will mount the shooting floor by the end of November.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathan is expected to enter theatres in the last quarter of 2021. After completing the Siddharth Anand directorial, Shah Rukh Khan has two potential projects in his hands, which will be directed by filmmakers Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani.

Now, some media outlets report that while Khan is keen to kick-start the film with Rajkumar Hirani first right after wrapping up Pathan, chances are strong that the action entertainer with Atlee will begin production first.







“While Atlee’s film seems to be in the forefront right now, he has his heart set on Hirani’s social drama as it will be a breather between two action-packed films. But Hirani takes his time to complete a script and a clear picture will only emerge by mid-2021,” a popular publication quotes a source as saying.

The source goes on to add that Atlee will soon be landing in Mumbai to lock the entire cast of the film with a new workspace being set up for him in the city. “Atlee has been developing the script remotely with a team of Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film with SRK. He will be in the city from December for narrations, to lock the cast, scout for locations, and get his technical team in place,” the source signs off.

Buzz has it that the superstar is playing a double role in the actioner directed by Atlee. Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











