Shah Rukh: I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England

Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about dropping out of Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. For those not in the know, the superstar was offered to play the character of the antagonistic game show host in the film. However, he said no to the film as it was conscious of his image as a figure of hope.

At an event in Dubai, Khan was asked about his rumoured international projects, including a crime drama from Martin Scorsese that would have co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I have said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance,” said the actor. “I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, really, I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England.”

When asked about being offered Slumdog Millionaire, he said, “Yes, Slumdog… was there, and I spent a lot of time with Mr Boyle. He was very sweet. But I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire on television, but I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean. The guys who were producing the show wanted me to do the film. But the character was cheating and being dishonest as the host, I found that very strange, and I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. Mr Anil Kapoor did it, and he was fantastic as the host.”

Meanwhile, after delivering three hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – in 2023, SRK is yet to announce his next film.

