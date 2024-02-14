  • Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shah Rukh: I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England

After delivering three hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – in 2023, SRK is yet to announce his next film.

Shahrukh Khan (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about dropping out of Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. For those not in the know, the superstar was offered to play the character of the antagonistic game show host in the film. However, he said no to the film as it was conscious of his image as a figure of hope.

At an event in Dubai, Khan was asked about his rumoured international projects, including a crime drama from Martin Scorsese that would have co-starred Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I have said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance,” said the actor. “I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, really, I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England.”

When asked about being offered Slumdog Millionaire, he said, “Yes, Slumdog… was there, and I spent a lot of time with Mr Boyle. He was very sweet. But I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire on television, but I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean. The guys who were producing the show wanted me to do the film. But the character was cheating and being dishonest as the host, I found that very strange, and I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. Mr Anil Kapoor did it, and he was fantastic as the host.”

Meanwhile, after delivering three hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – in 2023, SRK is yet to announce his next film.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Kumail Nanjiani reveals he sought therapy after ‘Eternals’ received bad reviews
NEWS
Michael Jackson’s nephew recreates ‘Man in the Mirror’ look in his biopic
NEWS
Sreerama Chandra seeks blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
NEWS
Arjun Kapoor to play villain in ‘Singham Again’
NEWS
‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to hit theatres in April
NEWS
Badshah excited to perform in Dubai
News
Shah Rukh denies role in release of Indian Navy veterans from Qatar
NEWS
‘I didn’t see myself as a romantic lead,’ says One Day’s Ambika Mod
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur’s cook writes ‘Mr India 2’ script in an hour with AI’s…
NEWS
Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant
NEWS
BBC Asian Network to launch first-ever Official British Asian Chart Show
NEWS
‘Scoop’ Trailer: Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW