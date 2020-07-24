Shah Rukh Khan makes the most of lockdown by having 18 script narrations?

The nationwide lockdown in India, which came into force on March 25 in an attempt to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, put a grinding halt to shooting activities of films and television shows, but this does not seem to have any bearing on Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar has been making the most of the time by having approximately 18 script narrations.

According to reports, Khan will star in three or four of them and could produce some others as well. A leading publication quotes a source as saying, “These include scripts from Rajkumar Hirani, Siddharth Anand, Raj & DK, Atlee Kumar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Shimit Amin and Amar Kaushik. Some are films and the others are web shows. While no paperwork has been done and no final decisions have been taken, there are reports that an OTT major other than Netflix has sent feelers to King Khan to make content for them as well.”

News has it that South Indian filmmaker Atlee Kumar has offered Khan an action film, while Rajkumar Hirani has locked a script based on the topic of migration. Award-winning filmmaker Dhulia has been in touch with the superstar to produce a film on Shiv Kumar Patel. On the other hand, Ali Abbas Zafar has been in talks with Khan for a sports biopic. Amin has approached him for a web series on Girmitiyas.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is presently awaiting the premiere of Class of ’83. The film has been produced by his production house Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix. It stars Bobby Deol in the lead role.

