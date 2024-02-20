  • Tuesday, February 20, 2024
SRK wins ‘Best Actor’ at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024

SRK was honoured for his performance in Atlee’s directorial Jawan.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

It’s a special night for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a while ago he won an award in the ‘Best Actor’ category at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024.

In an acceptance speech, he quipped, ‘I thank the jury who considered me worthy of the Best Actor award. I have not received the Best Actor Award in a long time. It seemed as if I would not get it again…So I am extremely happy. I like awards. I am a bit greedy.

SRK also expressed gratitude to the entire team of Jawan and the audience.

“I am genuinely thrilled and touched that people have recognized the work that I have put in. Work of an artist is not important …all the people around him or her make everything come together…so a lot of people’s hard work is involved in making Jawan and helping me win this award. I promise I will keep working hard and entertain India and people who are living abroad… whether it takes me to dance, to fall, to fly, to romance, to be evil, to be a bad guy, to be a good guy…Inshallah, I will keep working hard,” SRK said with a big smile on his face.

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in January 2023. In the film, SRK donned an action avatar and left everyone in awe. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK’s first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

After Pathaan, King Khan returned to theatres in September with Jawan. The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar.

In December, he came up with Dunki, which also did decent business at the box office.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

