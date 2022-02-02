Website Logo
  Thursday, February 03, 2022
Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Plabita Borthakur to lead Lok Productions’ maiden film Homecoming

Homecoming Poster (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

The film is all set to release on SonyLiv On 18th February.

Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal, and Soham Majumdar will shortly be seen in Lok Productions’ maiden production venture, #Homecoming, a musical drama written, directed, and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar who makes his directorial debut with the 90-minute-long feature.

The film revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunites after a long gap of 7 years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space which is in danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.

The film is a unique cosmopolitan film with the film featuring dialogues in Bengali, Hindi, and English making it a film appealing to audiences across.

The first look poster seems to beautifully capture the life of a regular college theatre group with glimpses from their college life and how theatre played a huge part in it. It also promises an authentic insight into the ‘city of joy’, Kolkata from the first look.

The film, presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations, was also selected for South Asia’s largest film market collection, NFDC Lab in 2019.

Speaking of the film, director Soumyajit said, “The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors, a national and international award-winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film #Homecoming. This musical was a lifetime experience for all of us. The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on the screen. Reunions, friendships, and comebacks have found a home in #Homecoming.”

Adding to his thoughts, Sayani Gupta said, “#Homecoming is truly special for many reasons. Working in Kolkata finally, working with old friends and making some new ones. Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion and I hope it’s able to reach as many people as possible. I play Sri.. Sri is love. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over. You will know what I mean when you watch the film. 😀”

Plabita Borthakur added, “It was special working on this film because of the cast and crew, so many amazing actors coming together. It was also my first shoot in Kolkata, one of my favorite cities. I love the spirit of the film and the filmmakers. I was excited about it since I read the script and when it all came together it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she’s a lot like me. I was a little nervous about the poetry bit though.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

