Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait set to stream on Netflix

By: Mohnish Singh







In 2020, Sanya Malhotra was seen in two films – Shakuntala Devi and Ludo – which had their premiere on leading streaming media platforms. While Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi released on Amazon Prime Video, Anurag Basu’s Ludo streamed on Netflix. Both films were declared successful and the actress received positive response for her natural performances in them.

Now, the news is coming in that Malhotra’s next film Pagglait is also heading for a digital premiere on Netflix. “Pagglait was completed somewhere in February 2020, just before the lockdown. It is a slice-of-life comedy and the makers feel it is apt for an OTT platform. Hence, they decided to release it on Netflix,” a source in the know informs an online publication.

Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait also stars Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha in significant roles. The film marks the directorial comeback of filmmaker Umesh Bist, who last helmed O Teri in 2014. It has been jointly produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. The source goes on to add that the streaming media giant is planning to release the film in the next two months.







Interestingly, Sanya Malhotra’s romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and produced by Karan Johar, will also have its premiere on Netflix. The film, set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Vivek Soni and revolves around a young couple in south India facing issues of long-distance and the struggles of marriage.

In addition to these two films, Malhotra also stars in Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The film is produced by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

