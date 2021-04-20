Sanjay Leela Bhansali inks a three-project deal with Saregama

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has signed a three-project deal with India’s oldest and largest music label Saregama. Saregama has come on board as the music label for three upcoming projects of Bhansali, including the much-talked-about period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The other two projects include his next directorial and maiden non-film Hindi Originals album composed by him.

Talking about the deal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a statement, “Many a childhood memory of mine is of listening to the golden classics of Hindi cinema that the Saregama library holds and imagining my own world of stories around it. These songs and the music have been an essential part of my formative years. What an absolute delightful moment it is for me then that the music of three of my most zealous projects in the near future will add to this rich legacy of Saregama. This is a special collaboration for me, and one which is personal.”

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, added, “There is history that breathes in the golden libraries of Saregama. And we believe history is about to be made again with our partnership with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In today’s modern times of Hindi cinema, few raconteurs have come close to the consistent brilliance that he has shown in his movies and the music that he composes. His music sense is unparalleled; it imparts his stories a narrative purpose, and the songs stand on their own as that which transcend the immediate to find a more permanent place in our hearts. Saregama has preserved the work of some of the biggest talents from our music and film industry, and what an apt addition this will be. I can’t wait for us to bring the music of three of Bhansali’s projects to audiences. It’s going to be special, for sure.”

