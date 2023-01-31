Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s untitled feature film

The new Tamil project, currently called “Thalapathy 67”, marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster “Master”.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is set to share screen space with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next feature film.

The new Tamil project, currently called “Thalapathy 67”, marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster “Master”.

Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news of Dutt joining the cast of the film, which will be the Bollywood star’s first Tamil movie.

“We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67” the studio tweeted.

“When I heard the one liner of Thalapathy 67, I knew in that exact moment I had to be part of the film and I am thrilled to start this journey,” Dutt, 63, said in a statement.

The “Munna Bhai” actor made his debut in Kannada cinema with last year’s Yash-starrer “KGF: Chapter 2”.

Anirudh Ravichander, who earlier gave music for Vijay’s “Kaththi”, “Master” and “Beast”, is the composer of “Thalapathy 67”.

The project, which started shooting earlier this month, is produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps. However, there are speculations that the movie is part of Kanagaraj’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe’, which also includes Karthi-led “Kaithi” and “Vikram”, headlined by cinema veteran Kamal Haasan.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Deepika is Amar, I am Akbar, John is Anthony’: Shah Rukh Khan’s message on unity…
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new character in Hansal Mehta’s next inspired by Kate Winslet’s in Mare…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter Malti Marie’s face – photos go viral
Entertainment
Pathaan nears £60 million mark on day six
Entertainment
Pathaan running packed shows in South Africa amid hope for Bollywood revival
Entertainment
‘Whenever Siddharth wants me to do Pathaan 2 I’ll do it’: Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
You’re meant to move forward: Shah Rukh Khan on big screen return with…
Entertainment
Chinmay Mandlekar reacts to protests against Gandhi Godse: ‘You might like it or…
Entertainment
Nana Patekar to lead highly anticipated film The Vaccine War, announces director Vivek…
Entertainment
‘Pathaan’ continues blockbuster run at BO, total worldwide collection crosses £20 million mark
Entertainment
‘I have an asset of same value’: Kangana Ranaut reveals mortgaging ‘every single…
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi team up for new film, share first look poster
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW