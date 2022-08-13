Salman Rushdie stabbing: Kangana Ranaut condemns ‘appaling act by Jihadis’

The 75-year-old authour, who was born in Bombay, has faced Islamist death threats for years for writing the novel The Satanic Verses.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Attack on author Salman Rushdie has evoked widespread condemnation from people across the world. Like many, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also took to social media to express anger over the shocking incident.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen at a literary event in New York, US, on Friday. He is currently on ventilator. Law enforcement officials have identified the attacker as a 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who reportedly hails from New Jersey.

Calling the assailant “jihadi”, Kangana wrote, “Another day another appalling act by jihadis. The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time… I am shaken beyond words. Apalling.”

The 75-year-old, who was born in Bombay, has faced Islamist death threats for years for writing the novel ‘The Satanic Verses’. The book was banned shortly after publication in several countries, including India, and triggered a fatwa against Rushdie by Iran’s then Supreme Leader.

The author’s agent said that nerves of his arm have been severely damaged and due to the stabbing his liver is also damaged and according to his present medical condition post the attack he could also lose an eye.

“The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie, his agent, wrote in an email. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”