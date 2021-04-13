Salman Khan to jet off to Russia for the final schedule of Tiger 3?

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to return with the third instalment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise. Though the action entertainer is still months away from arriving in theatres, it keeps hitting the headlines for one development or the other.

The latest we hear that Salman Khan will be flying off to Russia in June or July to shoot the final schedule of Tiger 3. “The makers of Tiger 3 are going all out to make the film even bigger than the previous two, and for this, they have selected some really exotic locales to shoot the film in. As for the shoot in Russia, Salman and the team will fly out to shoot the final schedule of the film, which will most likely be in either June or July depending on the situation”, says a trade source close to the project.

Sharing more details on the shooting schedule in Russia, the source adds, “Not many details of what the shoot will feature are known right now. Once the team commences work on the final schedule, only then will details of the shoot be revealed. But rest assured that the film itself will be an action-packed entertainer that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously helmed such successful projects as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) for Yash Raj Films. The film is expected to enter cinemas in 2022.

In addition to Tiger 3, Salman Khan has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his hands.

