Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif to kick-start Tiger 3 shoot in March 2021

While the audience is still skeptical about returning to theatres in droves, Bollywood is busy announcing a string of high-profile films for them, hoping things will gain normalcy soon. If reports are to be believed, Yash Raj Films too has planned a number of big-ticket projects which will hit the shooting floor one after the other.

While the leading production house has already begun work on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, plans to kick-start the third installment of Tiger are also underway. The latest we hear that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return to headline Tiger 3 in March 2021. Yes, the third installment of the Tiger franchise will roll in March next year.

A leading publication reports that Tiger 3 is scheduled to begin its first shooting schedule in Mumbai. The team is looking at completing as much portion as possible before commencing their next schedule in the Middle East.







With several interesting projects at various stages of development, Bollywood is hopeful that the business will see revival in 2021 and some of these films enter theatres. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, all three superstars have at least one film lined-up for release in 2021, which can definitely help bring back the audience in theatres.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is presently waiting for the release of his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Co-starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, the cop drama is expected to hit the marquee on Eid 2021.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has begun shooting for her next Phone Booth. She will next team up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a series of superhero flicks for streaming media giant Netflix.







