  • Saturday, March 05, 2022
Saiyami Kher: It feels so good to be working round the clock

By: Mohnish Singh

Saiyami Kher is known for giving her hundred percent to every project that she takes up. Be it her debut film Mirzya (2016) or Netflix’s Choked (2020, the actress has always managed to win praises from critics and audiences alike.

Kher had quite a busy start to the year, thanks to back-to-back film announcements. Working on double shifts to complete the shoot of the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows and Faadu, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the actress also managed to squeeze time for her cricket training as a part of the prep for R Balki’s Ghoomar. She is currently juggling her time between the sets of Ghoomer and Faadu and she is thoroughly enjoying it.

 

Kher shares, “It feels so, so good to be working round the clock. This is all an actor waits for. I know how tough the waiting game has been so now when I have long hours of work, I am just very grateful and very happy.”

Ghoomar, which features Saiyami Kher as the female protagonist, also stars Angad Bedi and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. She shares screen space with Junior Bachchan in the new season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Current Issue
DIGITAL ARCHIVE

