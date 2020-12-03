Saiyami Kher teams up with Raj & DK?

By: Mohnish Singh







After delivering some noticeable performances in 2020, actress Saiyami Kher has managed to grab more eyeballs. A lot of filmmakers have shown interest in working with her after watching her performances in her recent projects. The latest we hear that the actress has teamed up with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for an upcoming project.

“Saiyami caught the attention of the director duo after delivering some incredible performances early this year. She has shot for the project a month back. While most details about the film are still kept under wraps, she will be seen playing an interesting and completely different character,” an Indian publication quotes a source as saying.

Buzz has it that this could be the same project for which Raj & DK have signed Shahid Kapoor. A source had earlier informed an entertainment portal, “After tasting super success with The Family Man (2019), especially on the web, several OTT giants were in talks with the director duo to design a project for them. They have finally been signed on by a leading digital platform for an original show which will have all the essential ingredients that a usual Bollywood film has. It is a thriller that will have the quirks of Raj & DK infused in it. They approached Shahid for the same and he loved it. He has signed on the dotted line.” An official announcement is awaited though.







Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya (2016), was recently seen in Choked (2020), an Anurag Basu directorial which premiered on streaming media giant Netflix.

Before Choked, the actress received a positive response for her performances in Hotstar Specials’ Special OPS (2020) and Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020). She is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film, titled Wild Dog.














