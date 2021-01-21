Saif Ali Khan on playing antagonist in Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh







Saif Ali Khan’s latest web-series Tandav may have landed into all kinds of troubles for purportedly hurting religious sentiments, but the superstar has now shifted all his focus on his next project Adipurush.

The magnum-opus, which was announced a couple of months ago, is based on the Indian epic Ramayan. It stars Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) fame pan-India star Prabhas in the role of Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist Lankesh, also known as Ravan.

On taking on such a role, the National Film Award-winning actor told a leading publication, “I have always enjoyed grey roles more than milky white characters. In Adipurush, I am playing the ultimate negative character. But, after a point, it gets depressing if you are constantly being wicked.”







He further added, “I also worry about being repetitive. So, I balance it by essaying a character like Sartaj Singh (Sacred Games), who is kind and vulnerable. The idea is to channel different energies.”

Since Adipurush is a mythological drama, it is being mounted on a lavish scale. To shoot the film, the makers are using a set of technologies that have never been used before in Hindi cinema. From what we hear, several international technicians will be working on the project to give it a magnificent look.

While Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play Ram and Lankesh respectively, there is no update on who will essay the character of Sita in the movie. Though several names have cropped up recently, the makers are yet to announce the female lead officially.







Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, Adipurush began production on 19th January. The magnum-opus is set for its theatrical bow on 11th August, 2022.

