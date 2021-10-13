Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

Entertainment

Rohit Bose Roy on playing an ambitious and power-hungry lawyer in MX Player’s Sanak – Ek Junoon

Sanak – Ek Junoon (Photo credit: MX Player)

By: Mohnish Singh

Talented actor Rohit Bose Roy is presently waiting for the premiere of his upcoming streaming show Sanak – Ek Junoon. The relationship drama, directed by Krishna Bhatt, sees the actor in the role of a power-hungry junior lawyer.

Ahead of the release of the show, Roy gives insight into how power jobs really do increase people’s thirst for success. “I believe setting benchmarks and working towards a goal drives us to do better in our lives but when you are hungry for power and recognition, the stakes will always be high and how far one would go to achieve this success depends on their personal willpower, I would say,” he said.

The actor goes on to add that he is driven but not power-hungry. “Personally, I am driven but not power-hungry. During my preparation for the character, I found out that every lawyer has a personal style of delivery to intrigue the judge, so they also rehearse like actors. My character is quite a driven junior lawyer who wants to reach the top. The higher you go on the corporate ladder, the more power you have. This power was offered to Ajay at the cost of his morals, and he decides to tread on this slippery slope. I think once a person has tasted success, it’s a heady addiction that can make you feel hungrier for it and at times, you don’t know where to draw the line.”

Sanak – Ek Junoon is the story of a small-town ambitious couple, Ajay (Rohit Bose Roy) and Ragini (Aindrita Ray) who relocate to Mumbai in the hope of a superior lifestyle. Ajay, a junior lawyer is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by his boss Mr. Shekhawat (Pawan Chopra), but in exchange, he must compromise on his values and part with what is dear to him.

Also featuring Rushad Rana, Rishi Deshpande, Antara Banerjee, Amaara Sangam, Tasneem Ali and Harpreet Jatail in pivotal roles, Sanak – Ek Junoon starts streaming on 16th October, only on MX Player. It will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan to call it a wrap on Tiger 3 by November end
Entertainment
Karan Johar joins Mithun Chakraborty to co-judge Hunarbaaz
Entertainment
Indian actor Anupam Tripathi on his breakout role in Korean drama Squid Game
Entertainment
R Balki in talks with Abhishek Bachchan for a sports drama
Entertainment
Karan Kundrra confronts Jay Bhanushali for his misbehaviour in Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Oh My God 2: Producer confirms 3 people tested Covid-19 positive on the sets of…
Entertainment
Sunny Leone and Karan Johar to feature in One Mic Stand season 2
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde poster unveiled on her birthday
Entertainment
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s film goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kareena pays tribute to her strong LGBTQ fanbase
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Antim to enter theatres on November 26
Entertainment
Tripti Dimri on reteaming with Anvita Dutt for Qala
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Salman Khan to call it a wrap on Tiger 3…
Karan Johar joins Mithun Chakraborty to co-judge Hunarbaaz
Indian actor Anupam Tripathi on his breakout role in Korean…
R Balki in talks with Abhishek Bachchan for a sports…
Karan Kundrra confronts Jay Bhanushali for his misbehaviour in Bigg…
Rohit Bose Roy on playing an ambitious and power-hungry lawyer…