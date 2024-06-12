Richa Moorjani says it’s ‘so incredible’ to play Indian-American cop in ‘Fargo’

The actress also revealed that she had not seen a single episode of Forgo before she was approached to audition for the next season of the franchise.

Richa Moorjani (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations)

By: Mohnish Singh

Richa Moorjani, best known for her role in the globally popular Netflix dramedy, Never Have I Ever, has won rave reviews for playing Indian-American cop Indira Olmstead in the fifth season of the popular series, Forgo.

The Fargo franchise has a long history of strong female police officers and Moorjani is ecstatic to be one of them.

Talking to a publication, the actress revealed that it was so incredible to play Indira in Forgo, written to be played by an Indian American actress.

“Fargo has always been defined by these central and iconic female cops, but I really felt when I got the audition and I read the first two scripts that Indira was so different from all of them. First of all, she was specifically written to be played by an Indian American actress, which I thought was so incredible that Noah had that, just created that opportunity when it could have been played by anybody,” she told the publication.

She continued, “And I just thought there was such an interesting dynamic between Dot and Indira and even Lorraine, having these three women who are all so different interacting with each other and eventually helping each other out. That to me was really exciting, just to see these three strong women who are all so different, but on a similar journey.”

She said, “When I got the audition, I had never seen Fargo, so I quickly watched as much of it as I could, and then I became a huge fan, and then I became obsessed with getting the role and wrote Noah a letter telling him that he had to cast me. So, yes and no. First of all, I read the scripts, and I was like, wow, this writing is, there’s nothing like it. And then I watched the movie, and I watched, I think the first season, I watched it in two days, and I was like, I have to be a part of this, there’s no way I can’t do this.”