  • Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Richa Moorjani says it’s ‘so incredible’ to play Indian-American cop in ‘Fargo’

The actress also revealed that she had not seen a single episode of Forgo before she was approached to audition for the next season of the franchise.

Richa Moorjani (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations)

By: Mohnish Singh

Richa Moorjani, best known for her role in the globally popular Netflix dramedy, Never Have I Ever, has won rave reviews for playing Indian-American cop Indira Olmstead in the fifth season of the popular series, Forgo.

The Fargo franchise has a long history of strong female police officers and Moorjani is ecstatic to be one of them.

Talking to a publication, the actress revealed that it was so incredible to play Indira in Forgo, written to be played by an Indian American actress.

Fargo has always been defined by these central and iconic female cops, but I really felt when I got the audition and I read the first two scripts that Indira was so different from all of them. First of all, she was specifically written to be played by an Indian American actress, which I thought was so incredible that Noah had that, just created that opportunity when it could have been played by anybody,” she told the publication.

She continued, “And I just thought there was such an interesting dynamic between Dot and Indira and even Lorraine, having these three women who are all so different interacting with each other and eventually helping each other out. That to me was really exciting, just to see these three strong women who are all so different, but on a similar journey.”

The actress also revealed that she had not seen a single episode of Forgo before she was approached to audition for the next season of the franchise.

She said, “When I got the audition, I had never seen Fargo, so I quickly watched as much of it as I could, and then I became a huge fan, and then I became obsessed with getting the role and wrote Noah a letter telling him that he had to cast me. So, yes and no. First of all, I read the scripts, and I was like, wow, this writing is, there’s nothing like it. And then I watched the movie, and I watched, I think the first season, I watched it in two days, and I was like, I have to be a part of this, there’s no way I can’t do this.”

Related Stories

NEWS
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Dammi’ set for digital premiere on MUBI
NEWS
Ram Charan, Rajnikanth among celebs at Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in
NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’
NEWS
Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy to take masterclasses at Mumbai Intl Film Fest
NEWS
We need to normalise obsessive work culture: Kangana Ranaut
NEWS
Trailer talk: Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ promises to be a laugh riot
NEWS
2024 Academy Museum Gala to honour Rita Moreno, Quentin Tarantino
Entertainment
Marvellous rise of Malavika Mohanan
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan to have cameo in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Purusho Maate’
NEWS
India doesn’t support ‘Cannes kind’ of cinema: Anurag Kashyap
NEWS
Celebs extend wishes as Modi takes oath for third term as PM
NEWS
Nadiya Hussain to return to BBC with new cooking show

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Richa Moorjani says it’s ‘so incredible’ to play Indian-American cop…
Grant Shapps
‘Super majority’ for Labour can give Starmer ‘unchecked power’, warns…
heatwave-disabled-people
People with disabilities hit hard by heatwaves: Study
Businesswomen endorse Rachel Reeves as first female chancellor
GitHub partners with Infosys to open centre in India
Russia-Ukraine conflcit
Two Indian nationals recruited by Russian army killed in Ukraine

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×