Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 with an expanded star-studded cast

The Oscar-winning actress joins Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Hulu’s hit mystery-comedy for an exciting new season.

Renée Zellweger is the latest Hollywood star to join Hulu's hit mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building for its fifth season. The two-time Academy Award winner will share the screen with series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, adding to the show’s already impressive line-up of guest stars.





Production for Season 5 is underway in New York, with this season’s mystery revolving around the murder of Lester, the beloved doorman of the Arconia. Zellweger isn’t the only big name joining the cast. Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, and Keegan-Michael Key have also signed on. While details about their roles remain under wraps, fans can expect more plot twists, humour, and surprises in the upcoming episodes.

Zellweger’s addition is another example of the show’s trend of bringing in high-profile actors. Previous seasons featured Hollywood icons like Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Melissa McCarthy. The show recently won its first SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, cementing its reputation as a must-watch for fans of clever storytelling and star-studded performances.





Known for her roles in Bridget Jones’s Diary and Jerry Maguire, Zellweger has built a versatile career spanning decades. She won an Academy Award for Cold Mountain and another for portraying Judy Garland in Judy. Beyond film, she has dabbled in television with Netflix’s What/If and NBC’s The Thing About Pam. She is also producing the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Raising Wild, starring Cynthia Erivo.

Only Murders in the Building, co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers who turn into amateur detectives when murders happen in their Upper West Side apartment building. The show has gained a loyal following for its mix of comedy, suspense, and celebrity cameos.





The Oscar-winning actress teams up with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as the mystery deepens in the new season Getty Images





With Zellweger joining the already stellar cast, Season 5 promises to deliver another engaging mystery packed with humour and unexpected twists. While there’s no release date yet, anticipation is high for what’s next in the Arconia. Fans will have to wait and see how Zellweger’s character fits into the unfolding drama.