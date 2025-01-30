Bridget Jones: Mad about the boy – Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunite for London premiere

The much-loved Bridget Jones is back! Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant reunited on the pink carpet for the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square. Fans braved the cold and drizzle to catch a glimpse of the stars as they returned for the fourth instalment of the hit rom-com series.

Zellweger stunned in a bright pink bandeau gown with a mini train, perfectly matching the pink carpet. She smiled for the cameras, signed autographs, and interacted warmly with fans. Hugh Grant, now a distinguished silver fox, looked dapper in a classic black blazer and crisp white shirt. This marked their first red carpet reunion in over two decades, making the event extra special for longtime fans.

Renée Zellweger warmly greets fans, signing autographs and sharing smiles at the London premiere Instagram/universalpicsau

Based on Helen Fielding's bestselling novel, Mad About the Boy takes Bridget's story in a new direction. The film picks up years after Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), with Bridget now a single mother of two, following the tragic death of her husband, Mark Darcy (played in previous films by Colin Firth). As she navigates the challenges of solo parenting, her friends encourage her to re-enter the dating scene, leading to a new romantic journey.

The cast and crew of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy light up the carpet at the London premiere Instagram/universalpicsau

The premiere also welcomed other cast members, including White Lotus star Leo Woodall, who plays Bridget’s new love interest, Roxster, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Isla Fisher. Celebrity guests such as Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, along with singers Beverley Knight and Jessie Ware, added glamour to the event.



Directed by Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to hit UK cinemas on Valentine’s Day. With a mix of nostalgia and fresh romance, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite fictional singleton on the big screen.