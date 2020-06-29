Raveena Tandon on her character in KGF 2: She is the hero as well as the villain of the film

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash in the lead role had received a great response across the country. Even the Hindi dubbed version was well received. Now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel to the film, and have roped in Bollywood biggies like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for part two.

Recently, while talking to a tabloid, Raveena Tandon revealed about her character and stated that she is the hero as well as the villain. The actress stated, “I am playing a politician, a strong character. She is the hero as well as the villain of the film, with a very interesting story arc.” The Mohra actress revealed that the shooting of the film has been completed and only the dubbing is left.

Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s next directorial. Ahmed and Raveena had judged the last season of the reality show Nach Baliye. While talking about Ahmed’s film, the actress said, “Ahmed discussed his next directorial, a comedy, with me during the show. He is an old friend and we share a comfort zone, so I didn’t ask many questions before saying ‘yes’. It was to go on the floors in June-July, but now, there is no clarity.”

Raveena Tandon was last seen on the big screen in 2017 release Shab. She also made an appearance in the recreated version of the song Sheher Ki Ladki which was a promotional track for 2019 release Khandaani Shafakhana.