Rashmi Rocket: Trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer will give you goosebumps

Rashmi Rocket poster (Photo from Taapsee Pannu’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in the Indian film industry. In the past few years, she has featured in some fantastic movies, and now next we will get to see her in a film titled Rashmi Rocket.

The movie is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 15th October 2021, and on Thursday (23), the makers released the trailer of the film. Taapsee took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans.

The actress tweeted, “मिलिए रश्मि से , जिसके लिए ‘हार जीत तो परिणाम है , कोशिश हमारा काम है’ (Meet Rashmi, for whom ‘winning or losing is the result, but effort is her job’) #RashmiRocket Premieres 15th October on #ZEE5.”

The trailer of the film is fantastic, and it will surely give you goosebumps. Taapsee is excellent in the trailer, and her transformation is commendable. The movie also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, and Priyanshu Painyuli, and all the actors leave a mark in the trailer.

The music that we get to hear in the trailer is amazing. Amit Trivedi’s beats and Kausar Munir’s lyrics will leave a strong impact.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket revolves around the life of a female athlete. Well, after watching the trailer we are sure audiences will be super excited about the movie.