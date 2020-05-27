Ranveer Singh reveals he used to feel that Deepika Padukone is way away from his league

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela and love blossomed between the two. They were in a relationship for five years before tying the knot in November 2018.

Well, Ranveer and Deepika are surely giving us a lot of couple goals through their social media PDA. But, the former recently revealed he used to feel that Deepika is way away from his league.

Recently, Ranveer did an Insta Live session with football player Sunil Chhetri and during the session he spoke about his relationship with Deepika. The actor said, “I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of Goddess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period.”

Talking about how he is spending his lockdown, Ranveer told Sunil, “I have been engaging this period of lockdown in quite different ways. In the first two weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then a month and a half and now it’s been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases.”

“Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it’s a very grim scenario. It’s disturbing, it’s actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world,” he added.

Talking about Ranveer’s movies, the actor was gearing up for the release of 83, but due to the lockdown the film has been postponed. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie also starred Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Ranveer was also supposed to start shooting for Takht in April, however, the shooting schedule of the movie has also been pushed ahead.

Meanwhile, Deepika was going to start shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, but because of the lockdown the shooting of the untitled film has been delayed.