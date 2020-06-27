Ranbir Kapoor in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a gangster drama

After the riotous success of Kabir Singh (2019), filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Murad Khetani are set to join forces once again. Though nothing much is known about their forthcoming offering, some sources reveal that it is a gangster drama set to be made on a huge scale.

If fresh reports are to be believed, the duo is planning to cast Ranbir Kapoor to topline the project. The script has been locked and they will meet the actor for the narration once things get back to normal.

“The script is locked. Before the lockdown brought everything to a standstill, Sandeep was writing and looking to narrate it to the actors in May or June. He is in Hyderabad right now and once things get back to normal, the narrations will happen and we will proceed with the casting,” a source close to the project informs an entertainment portal.

There are some reports which suggest that the project has been tentatively titled, Devil. However, producer Murad Khetani tells that the team is yet to lock the final title. “There is no title yet. All I can say is that it is an intense gangster drama. I am waiting to hear the final narration.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to resume shooting on his next film Shamshera. A major portion of the dacoit drama had been shot before all shooting activities came to a halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A few sequences involving Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are left to be shot, which the team is planning to wrap up inside a YRF studio. Shamshera also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. It is a Karan Malhotra directorial, produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.