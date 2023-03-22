Rakul Preet opens up on success of Chhatriwali

The actress played a small-town condom quality tester in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently at the top of her game, recently graced a talk session where she shed light upon the impact of her recent film Chhatriwali and how audiences are now accepting films depicting social messages and acknowledging their efforts.

Rakul, who carried the film on her shoulder as a small-town condom quality tester, did an excellent job, and the crowd responded positively.

Talking about the film and the message that it delivered, she said “I think social messaging movies, audiences are accepting from a long time which is why there are so many films from Toilet to Vicky Donor to all such kinds of movies which people have already accepted it but I think what’s more important is that along with social messaging our main work is entertainment. Through entertainment, if you could give a message, I think nothing is better than that”.

She added, “Chhatriwali for me is personally very, very special because honestly when i got the script, we being from cities we may not think like that I thought people really don’t have that much information when facts and figures come in front of us when we look at statistics and sex education in schools is necessary but it is skipped and not taught”.

She later continued saying “When the film was released, we received several overwhelming messages. There was this lady who messaged me on social media saying ‘I wanted to tell my husband, thank you for making this film because I could tell him’. If one person’s life also changes because of a film, I think that is very amazing.”