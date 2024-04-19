  • Friday, April 19, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I’ve not gone under the knife’: Rajkummar Rao on plastic surgery rumours

The actor said he has faced comments about his looks right from his struggle days but he is still the same person.

Rajkummar Rao (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rajkummar Rao on Friday denied rumours that he has undergone plastic surgery after his photos from a recent event sparked social media debate about the actor’s changed looks.

Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming biographical drama Srikanth, had posed for shutterbugs at a concert here and many on social media commented on how he looked different.

“I’ve not gone under the knife. I have not done any kind of plastic surgery. That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there’s one picture and no other picture like that. It’s certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless. Even I was amazed how it’s so flawless without any makeup and after shooting the whole day,” Rao said.

The actor said he has faced comments about his looks right from his struggle days but he is still the same person.

“When I was looking for work and when I started working, people commented on my looks and everything. So, eight to nine years back, I did a little touch-up on my chin with fillers, which is like a half an hour job, because I wanted to feel more confident, which I do.

“I feel I look much better. But has it changed me as a person? Has it changed me as an artist? Not at all,” the 39-year-old actor said.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is a biographical drama of a visually impaired industrialist, Srikanth Bolla, who fights against the odds to become an entrepreneur.

The film is slated to release on May 10.

Related Stories

Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s London connection: A timeline of her dramatic relationships
NEWS
‘Trap’ Trailer: M Night Shyamalan’s new film lets a serial killer loose at a pop…
NEWS
Actors can contribute to society through cinema: Raveena Tandon
NEWS
‘Christmas Karma’: Gurinder Chadha announces new film; Kunal Nayyar to lead
Entertainment
Scorsese’s next two films to be ‘Life of Jesus’ and biopic on Sinatra
NEWS
Cannes to award honourary Palme d’Or to anime house Studio Ghibli
NEWS
Riz Ahmed joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s untitled film
NEWS
Aamir Khan deepfake video: Police register FIR against unidentified person
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture
NEWS
First major Muslim film festival of UK announces lineup
NEWS
Payal Kapadia on her Cannes Competition film ‘All We Imagine as Light’
NEWS
‘Social media switched off news’: Big B shares cryptic post

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW