Rajkummar Rao & Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhalaang up for digital release

According to reports, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming film Chhalaang will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film was slated to arrive in cinemas in January 2020, but its release date was deferred to March and then to June. The film had to skip its theatrical release due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Announced in 2018, Chhalaang was originally titled, Turram Khan. Talking about the change in its title, writer Aseem Arora tells a publication, “But by the time we finished writing the script, we got a sense that it has a much bigger meaning than what can be conveyed by Turram Khan. Chhalaang is a very socially relevant topic.”

Spilling beans on the plot of the film, Aseem says, “It is about sports and education. Rajkummar Rao is a physical training instructor in a school in a small town in Haryana. It is about the coming-of-age of this man and how he trains the kids. He is not serious about his job initially, but one event makes him realise how sports and education should go hand-in-hand as they have the same values. These values should be instilled in every child, who will then be empowered to take on the world.”

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang has a long list of producers, including Luv Ranjan, Anuj Garg, Bhushan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn. “Producers Luv Ranjan and Anuj Garg are partners in Luv Films. However, they produce with Studio T-Series, and that brought in an additional name. And then, Ajay Devgn sir loved the script and wanted to associate with them,” says Arora.

Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce the premiere date of the film.