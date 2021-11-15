Website Logo
  Monday, November 15, 2021
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tie the knot

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in November. From the past couple of days, the wedding festivities were going on and the videos of the same were trending on social media.

But finally, today (15), the couple tied the knot and took to Instagram to share their wedding pictures.

Rao wrote on Instagram, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Patralekhaa also shared on Instagram, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever… @rajkummar_rao.”

Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship from the past 11 years and the two have always given their fans a lot of couple goals. The couple had also featured together in the movie CityLights.

We wish Rao and Patralekhaa a very Happy Married life ahead.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

