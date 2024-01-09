Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ gets new release date

The film was previously scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January.

Rajinikanth in Lal Salmaan

By: Mohnish Singh

The upcoming Tamil sports drama film Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, will now hit the screens on February 9.

Written and directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, the film was previously scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January.

Production house Lyca Productions shared the new release date on its official X page.

“LAL SALAAM hits the big screen on February 9th, 2024! Save the date!” the banner announced on Tuesday.

In addition to Rajinikanth, the film also features KS Ravikumar, Vignesh, Senthil, and Thambi Ramiah in supporting roles.

Presented by A Subaskaran, the film has AR Rahman on board as music composer while Vishnu Rangasamy has handled the cinematography.

Rajinikanth’s last big-screen outing was Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures.

Eastern Eye

