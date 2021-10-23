Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 23, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas to play the role of a palmist in the film

Radhe Shyam poster (Photo from Prabhas’ Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that the teaser of Radhe Shyam will be out on Prabhas’ 42nd birthday (23rd October 2021). And as promised by the makers, the teaser has been released.

T-Series took to Twitter to share the teaser with everyone. They tweeted, #Vikramaditya is here to cast his spell & win everyone’s heart! Here’s wishing our darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas http://bit.ly/WhoIsVikramaditya Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja .”

We knew that Prabhas’ character in the film is named Vikramaditya, but in the teaser, it is revealed that the actor will portray the role of a palmist.

The teaser is very stylish and Prabhas is looking dapper in it. It is clearly a treat for the actor’s fans on his birthday.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period love story and it also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film will hit the big screens on 14th January 2022.

While it is shot in Telugu and Hindi, Radhe Shyam will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar, Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s next, and Spirit. Salaar and Adipurush are also slated to release in 2022. The former will release in April 2022, and the latter is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

