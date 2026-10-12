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Quentin Tarantino’s 'The Popinjay Cavalier' with Sacha Baron Cohen sets West End opening date

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in the swashbuckling comedy, set in 1830s Europe

Quentin Tarantino’s 'The Popinjay Cavalier' with Sacha Baron Cohen sets West End opening date

Previews begin on 23 February, with tickets starting at £25

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Quentin Tarantino’s first stage play, The Popinjay Cavalier, will open at London’s Phoenix Theatre on 18 March.
  • Sacha Baron Cohen stars in the swashbuckling comedy, set in 1830s Europe.
  • Previews begin on 23 February, with tickets starting at £25.

Quentin Tarantino is making his theatrical debut with The Popinjay Cavalier, a new stage play starring Sacha Baron Cohen that will arrive in London’s West End next year.

Written and directed by the filmmaker, the production is described as a swashbuckling comedy inspired by classic Hollywood adventures. Previews will begin at the Phoenix Theatre on 23 February, ahead of its official opening night on 18 March. The play is scheduled to run until 13 June.

Tickets will go on sale through the production’s official website at 9am BST on Monday, with prices starting at £25.

What is The Popinjay Cavalier about?

Set in 1830s Europe, the play follows a world of deception and disguise, drawing inspiration from the grand swashbuckling stories of stage and screen.

Its synopsis describes the production as a celebration of theatre and its heightened romance, combining the classic adventure genre with Tarantino’s distinctive style and wit. The play also takes inspiration from the work of writers George Bruce, Ernst Vajda and Jesse Lasky Jr.

“I’m keen with anticipation to give the West End a great night out,” Tarantino said in a statement.

Sacha Baron Cohen reacts to starring in Tarantino’s play

Baron Cohen’s casting was announced last month. The actor welcomed the opportunity to work with Tarantino, joking about how quickly he agreed to join the production.

“Quentin called, I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherf—er’. When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions,” he said.

He added: “I am beyond delighted that we will be losing our West End virginity together, I have made him promise not to be gentle.”

The creative team behind the West End production

The play is being produced by Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, and theatre producer Sonia Friedman.

They described working with Tarantino as a joy and an honour, praising his enthusiasm for bringing the story to the stage. They also highlighted Baron Cohen’s ability to bring the wit and daring required for the role.

The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Tom Pye, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designer Ian Dickinson, fight director Philip d’Orleans and action coordinator Sam Lyon-Behan. Tim Phillips will compose the music, while Jim Carnahan, CSA, is handling casting.

Further casting details are expected to be announced later.

sacha baron cohentheatrehollywoodquentin tarantino
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