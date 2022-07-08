Quentin Tarantino declares Peppa Pig ‘greatest British import of this decade’

Quentin Tarantino (Photo by Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for RFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

In a recent interview with Empire, renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino spoke about the media that he has watched with his son, Leo, including the children’s cartoon series Peppa Pig.

As Tarantino put it, Peppa Pig was a less “consuming experience than” watching Despicable Me 2, which is the only movie Leo has seen.

“I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot,” Tarantino revealed. “I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade.”

“(My son is) pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie,” Tarantino said of Despicable Me 2. “I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realize it’s Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching Despicable Me Part 2. He gets up and walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2.”

Peppa Pig has become a global phenomenon since its launch in 2004. Its popularity in the United States has not gone unnoticed, with reports emerging last year of American kids developing bizarre Peppa-like British accents.

While Tarantino, known for films like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, might be among the last people that the world would expect to be a fan of Peppa Pig, it’s hard to deny that the series has unintentionally grown into a bit of a cultural phenomenon, to the surprise of some of its cast members.

Earlier this month, Tarantino welcomed his second child with Israeli singer Daniella Pick. A statement to People, read: “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”

