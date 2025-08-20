Skip to content
Quentin Tarantino hints West End play could become his final film as he relocates to London

The filmmaker has confirmed his 2026 West End debut, revealing plans to base himself and his family in London.

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino confirms his first West End play debut in London

Aug 20, 2025
Highlights:

  • Quentin Tarantino says his first-ever play will premiere in London’s West End.
  • The director confirmed the script is complete and work begins in January 2026.
  • He plans to relocate with his family to the UK during the production.
  • Tarantino hinted the play could also become his final film if it succeeds.

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has confirmed he is bringing his West End play debut to London, marking his first step into theatre. Speaking on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the Oscar-winning director of Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill revealed that the script is finished and that he will begin work on the project in early 2026. The move signals a new chapter for the 62-year-old, who said he intends to spend two years on the production and even relocate to the UK with his wife, singer Daniella Pick, and their two children.

Quentin Tarantino Quentin Tarantino confirms his first West End play debut in London Getty Images


What has Quentin Tarantino said about his West End play?

Tarantino told the podcast that the untitled play is “all written” and confirmed it will be his next project. He explained that rehearsals and production will begin in January 2026, with the expectation that the show could premiere by 2027.

“It’ll probably be a year before it’s in front of an audience,” he said, adding that he is preparing for the play to be a success. “If it’s a flop, then I will be done very quickly.”

The filmmaker also suggested that if the West End production is well received, it could later be adapted into a film, potentially serving as the tenth and final movie of his career.

Tarantino plans to relocate with his wife Daniella Pick and children to the UKGetty Images


Why is Tarantino moving to the UK?

The director revealed he is planning to move to England with his family for the duration of the play’s production. Tarantino, who currently lives in Tel Aviv, said the relocation would allow him to closely oversee the project.

He explained that he intends to spend the rest of 2025 with his family before shifting focus entirely to his West End debut. “We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January… it’s going to take a year and a half to two years of my life,” he told the podcast.

Reports have also pointed out that staging a production in London is more financially viable than Broadway, where higher costs often limit new works.

Quentin Tarantino Rehearsals for Tarantino’s West End debut are set to begin in January 2026Getty Images


Has Quentin Tarantino worked in theatre before?

Although this will be Tarantino’s official West End play debut, it is not his first experience with theatre. In 2015, following a script leak, he staged The Hateful Eight as a live reading. He also adapted his 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a play, showing his interest in moving stories from screen to stage.

His new project is expected to be a comedy, although no storyline or cast details have been announced yet.

Quentin Tarantino Quentin Tarantino says the play could also be adapted into his final filmGetty Images


What else is Tarantino working on?

Alongside the play, Tarantino has been busy with film projects. He wrote the script for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a Netflix sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood centred on Brad Pitt’s stuntman character. The film is being directed by David Fincher, whom Tarantino praised as “one of the two best directors working today.”

He also revealed why he abandoned his planned project The Movie Critic, saying: “Every Tarantino title promises so much, except The Movie Critic. Who wants to see a movie about a critic?”

Quentin Tarantino Quentin Tarantino revealed his theatre script is already completeGetty Images


Tarantino has long maintained he intends to retire after making ten films, counting Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 as a single entry. With nine films already completed, the success of his West End debut could shape how he closes his directing career.

