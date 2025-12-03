Quentin Tarantino calls Paul Dano “weak sauce” while criticising 'There Will Be Blood'

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 03, 2025
  • Quentin Tarantino ranks the film among his favourites but points out a major flaw.
  • He says Paul Dano’s role does not hold up opposite Daniel Day-Lewis.
  • Tarantino describes the performance as a “non-entity”, not a failure.

Tarantino praises the film but flags one concern

Quentin Tarantino has spoken about There Will Be Blood during an appearance on Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast, calling it one of his top films while also highlighting what he sees as its biggest weakness.
He places Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 release at number five on his list, noting that it could have ranked higher if not for what he describes as a significant flaw.

Why Paul Dano’s role stands out for the wrong reasons

Tarantino says the drama is intended to play as a two-hander, but argues it becomes clear that the balance is uneven because Paul Dano cannot match Daniel Day-Lewis on screen.
According to him, Dano’s work lacks the weight needed opposite the veteran actor. He adds that Austin Butler would have suited the part more effectively.

“Not terrible, but a non-entity”

Tarantino repeats that Dano is “weak sauce” and “a weak sister”, stressing that he does not find the performance engaging.
He clarifies that he is not calling the work “terrible” but sees it as a “non-entity performance”, suggesting it neither elevates nor supports the film in the way he believes it should.

