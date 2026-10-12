Tobey Maguire’s wedding appearance at ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding has an unexpected twist

Highlights

Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii.

The ceremony took place weeks after Maguire and Meyer finalised their divorce settlement on 21 September.

The former couple, who separated in 2016, have maintained a close friendship over the years.

The star-studded guest list included Leonardo DiCaprio, Courteney Cox and Jeff Bezos.

Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire had an unexpected role at his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding, officiating her marriage to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi just weeks after their divorce settlement was finalised.

Meyer, a jewellery designer, married Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. Photographs shared by People showed Maguire standing alongside the couple as they exchanged vows, smiling as he officiated the ceremony.

The wedding came shortly after Maguire and Meyer finalised their divorce settlement on 21 September, following years of legal proceedings. Despite their separation, the former couple have remained close friends.

A star-studded wedding in Hawaii

The ceremony brought together several high-profile guests, including actor Leonardo DiCaprio, actor Courteney Cox, stylist Rachel Zoe, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. DiCaprio attended with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Meyer announced her engagement to Ogunlesi in August 2024 through a social media post featuring the couple embracing beside a table decorated with candles and pale pink flowers. She captioned the photograph with the word “YES”.

Meyer and Ogunlesi also welcomed a baby daughter earlier in 2026, sharing the news in an online post.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer’s relationship

Maguire and Meyer began dating in 2003 while the actor was filming Seabiscuit. They announced their engagement in 2006, the same year they welcomed their daughter, Ruby, and married in Hawaii in 2007.

After nine years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, with the legal process continuing until they reached a settlement in September 2026.

Their latest appearance together highlights the friendship they have maintained since their separation.

Who is Geoffrey Ogunlesi?

Ogunlesi, 34, is the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi. He founded an entertainment and music management company in Los Angeles in 2022.

The company represents artists including Young Thug, Charlieonnafriday, Myles Frost and Alabama Barker.