Jet2 axes flights to popular Canary Islands destination, leaving holidaymakers scrambling

Jet2’s final scheduled Manchester flight to La Palma is due to depart on October 30.

A planned route from London Stansted has also been cancelled before its launch.

Affected customers will be offered a full refund or the option to book an alternative holiday.

Jet2 has confirmed it is withdrawing flights and holiday packages to La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, just six months after launching its first direct service to the destination from Manchester.

The airline’s Manchester-La Palma route, which began on April 3, operated twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. The service was originally announced as a year-round route, giving UK holidaymakers direct access to the island beyond the peak summer season.

However, following a review of its flight and holiday programme, Jet2 has decided to end the service, with the final scheduled flight due to depart on October 30. A planned route from London Stansted, which was expected to begin later this month, will also no longer go ahead.

In a statement, a Jet2 spokesperson said: “As a customer-focused business, we continually review our programme in response to what our customers want, and we will make adjustments where required. This gives us the ability to add flights and holidays in response to demand, and very occasionally we may withdraw them too.

“Following this latest review, we have taken the difficult decision to withdraw flights and holidays to La Palma.”

What happens to affected Jet2 bookings?

According to the airline, customers with bookings affected by the cancellations will be contacted and given the choice of rebooking an alternative holiday or receiving a full refund.

Jet2 also apologised to affected customers, saying its wider programme offered a range of other destinations for those wishing to change their travel plans.

Holidaymakers who have booked accommodation, car hire, airport parking or other arrangements separately may need to contact those providers directly to check their cancellation terms. A refund from the airline does not necessarily cover these additional expenses.

The decision has prompted frustration among some travellers who had spent months planning trips to the island. According to reports, customers have taken to social media to describe cancelled flights, disrupted itineraries and concerns about the cost of making alternative arrangements.

Can UK holidaymakers still fly directly to La Palma?

The cancellation reduces the direct flight options available to UK travellers seeking to visit La Palma.

Jet2 had been one of the airlines offering direct flights from Manchester, alongside TUI’s seasonal services. According to published schedules reported at the time of the announcement, TUI continued to offer a weekly service from London Gatwick to La Palma on Thursdays, although availability depends on the travel date.

La Palma, known as La Isla Bonita, or the Beautiful Island, is part of the Canary Islands and is popular with visitors seeking volcanic landscapes, walking trails, coastal scenery and stargazing opportunities.

Jet2 had announced the destination in June 2025, with the Manchester service beginning in April 2026. The withdrawal brings the route to an end less than seven months after its launch and means the planned Stansted connection will not operate.

The airline has not provided a more specific explanation for the decision beyond its review of customer demand and its wider flight programme.