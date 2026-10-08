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Hear'Say and Liberty X reunite for 13-date arena tour, without Myleene Klass

The Popstars winners and runners-up are billed to share a stage for the first time. One original Hear'Say member will not be there.

Hear'Say and Liberty X reunite for 13-date arena tour, without Myleene Klass

Hear'Say and Liberty X have confirmed a joint arena tour of the UK and Ireland

X/@TheO2Belfast
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 08, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Hear'Say and Liberty X will play 13 UK and Ireland arena dates from April 17 to May 9, 2027, on a tour called Popstars: The Originals
  • Four of Hear'Say's five original members return: Danny Foster, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan. Myleene Klass is not taking part
  • Liberty X return with all five members: Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm and Kelli Young
  • A pre-sale opens at 9am BST on Wednesday, October 14 for fans who register, with general sale at 9am BST on Friday, October 16

The announcement

Hear'Say and Liberty X have confirmed a joint arena tour of the UK and Ireland for April and May 2027, 25 years after ITV's Popstars created both groups. The 13-date run opens at Dublin's 3Arena on April 17 and finishes at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on May 9. Promoters bill it as the only place fans can see the two bands perform together on the same stage.

Tour dates

DateCityVenue
Sat, April 17Dublin3Arena
Sun, April 18BelfastSSE Arena
Tue, April 20BournemouthBIC
Wed, April 21NottinghamMotorpoint Arena
Sun, April 25BrightonBrighton Centre
Wed, April 28CardiffUtilita Arena
Sat, May 1BirminghamBP Pulse Arena
Sun, May 2LeedsFirst Direct Arena
Tue, May 4NewcastleUtilita Arena
Wed, May 5GlasgowHydro
Fri, May 7LondonThe O2
Sat, May 8ManchesterAO Arena
Sun, May 9LiverpoolM&S Bank Arena

The O2 lists "special guests" for the London date. Fans who register with either band get access to the pre-sale on October 14, and remaining tickets go on general sale on October 16.

Who's in, and who's out

Hear'Say return without one of their original five. Myleene Klass said on Loose Women on October 5 that the group had included her in the discussions, but that "it's not something I can commit to at the moment." The band's new official account teased the reunion in the days before the announcement with a WhatsApp-style group chat, in which Noel Sullivan asked, "Fancy getting the band back together?"

Liberty X are back at full strength. Heaton, Taylor and Young have performed as a trio since 2017, so the tour brings back Kevin Simm, who won The Voice UK in 2016, and Tony Lundon.

In their announcement, Hear'Say called the reunion "incredibly special to all of us," while Liberty X said it was hard to believe 25 years had passed "since Popstars changed all of our lives."


How two bands began

Popstars drew audiences of more than 10 million in 2001. Judges Nigel Lythgoe, Paul Adam and Nicki Chapman cut thousands of hopefuls to ten finalists and chose five to form Hear'Say. The five who missed out formed Liberty, later Liberty X.

Hear'Say were an instant sensation. Their debut single "Pure and Simple" went straight to number one, selling just under 550,000 copies, the fastest of any debut single at the time. Their album Popstars sold 306,631 copies in a week and made them the first act to top the singles and albums charts at once with debut releases. They scored two number ones and four top-10 singles in all.

The bubble burst quickly. Marsh left in January 2002 after conflicts within the group and was replaced by Johnny Shentall. Hear'Say split on October 1, 2002, saying they had suffered "abuse from the public."

Liberty X, mocked as "Flopstars" at the start, went on to outshine them. After losing a High Court passing-off case to an earlier band called Liberty, they asked readers of The Sun to suggest a new name. "Just a Little" reached number one in 2002 and was that year's ninth best-selling single, and they notched ten consecutive UK top-20 hits. They split in 2007 and reunited in 2013 for ITV2's The Big Reunion.

Where they are now

Marsh is an actor who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and in the Waterloo Road revival. Shaw won Dancing on Ice in 2008 and works in musical theatre. Sullivan is a West End performer and theatre coach, and Foster appeared on The Voice UK in 2013 and fronts Danny Foster & The Big Soul Corporation. Klass is a television and radio presenter.

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