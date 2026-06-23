Quentin Tarantino to make acting comeback alongside Kylie Minogue in 'Tangled Up in Blue'

Highlights

Quentin Tarantino will star opposite Kylie Minogue in Jamie Adams’ new feature Tangled Up in Blue.

The cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella and RZA.

The film is produced by Visor Entertainment following Adams’ recent collaboration with Tarantino on Only What We Carry.

Tarantino was reportedly filmed on location in Wales over the weekend.

Quentin Tarantino is returning to acting in a new feature from Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams, with Kylie Minogue joining him in the cast of Tangled Up in Blue.

The project marks a second consecutive collaboration between Adams and the acclaimed director after their recent work on Only What We Carry. This time, Tarantino will appear alongside Minogue in a cast that also features Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella and RZA.

Star-studded cast gathers in Wales

The film is backed by Visor Entertainment, the New York-based production company behind the project. Producers Sabine Stener, Randy Kleinman and Jordan Yale Levine are producing on behalf of the company.

Tarantino and Minogue were reportedly spotted filming scenes in the Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl over the weekend. Local reports said production took place at Newton Church, where a funeral sequence was filmed, before moving to the Saltwater Inn for scenes involving a wake.

Several Welsh actors have also joined the ensemble, including Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell and Siwan Morris.

Paullada shared her enthusiasm for the production on social media, describing the experience of working with fellow cast members and praising Adams for leading the project.

Reunion follows Tribeca premiere

The announcement comes shortly after Adams unveiled Only What We Carry, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival earlier this month.

That film, starring Tarantino, Simon Pegg and Charlotte Gainsbourg, was shot in Deauville, France, over six days and centred on a complicated romantic relationship involving a dancer, her sister and a former choreographer.

Adams has become known for an improvisational filmmaking style influenced by the French New Wave, often working with minimal preparation and encouraging performers to react naturally during scenes.

How Tarantino joined the project

Speaking previously about casting Tarantino in Only What We Carry, Adams revealed that he contacted the filmmaker directly with an offer.

The director said he sent Tarantino a story outline along with a personal letter, explaining why he believed the filmmaker would be well suited to the role.

According to Adams, Tarantino responded through his agent several weeks later and agreed to a video call. Their conversation ranged across films, personal experiences and even the British sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Adams recalled that Tarantino appreciated his direct approach and later agreed to take part in the project, paving the way for what has now become an ongoing creative partnership.

With Tangled Up in Blue now in production, that collaboration continues, bringing together Tarantino, Minogue and a high-profile ensemble cast for Adams’ latest feature.