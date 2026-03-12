Quentin Tarantino’s stage debut 'The Popinjay Cavalier' eyes 2027 West End opening

Highlights

Quentin Tarantino will write and direct his first stage play in London.

The Popinjay Cavalier is described as a swashbuckling comedy set in 1830s Europe.

The production is expected to open in London’s West End in early 2027.

Tarantino turns to the stage

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is preparing to bring his first stage play to London, with a West End premiere planned for early 2027.

Titled The Popinjay Cavalier, the production has been described as a lively comedy of deception and disguise set in 1830s Europe. Tarantino will both write and direct the play, marking his first major venture into theatre after decades in cinema.

Publicity material for the project describes it as drawing inspiration from swashbuckling adventures of stage and screen, presenting a heightened and romantic vision of theatre shaped by Tarantino’s trademark humour and storytelling style.

Production plans and West End debut

The play is being mounted by Sonia Friedman Productions in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Development will take place throughout this year before the production opens in a yet-to-be-announced West End venue.

Tarantino previously revealed on the podcast The Church of Tarantino that the play would be his next major project. If the production proves successful in London, he suggested it could also tour.

The filmmaker indicated that the venture would demand a substantial commitment, estimating it could take up between 18 and 24 months of his time. He also said he plans to move to England with his family while working on the project.

From films to theatre

The stage production will mark a new chapter for the director, best known for films such as Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight.

Although new to playwriting, Tarantino has previously explored long-form storytelling beyond cinema. In 2021 he published a novel adaptation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood through HarperCollins.

He has also stated in the past that he intends to retire after directing his tenth film. Among his upcoming projects is The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by David Fincher for Netflix.

A theatrical setting for Tarantino storytelling

Though theatre is new territory for the director, some of his films have long drawn comparisons with stage drama. Much of The Hateful Eight unfolds within a confined lodge, a setup that critics likened to the suspense-driven plays of Agatha Christie.

London audiences have previously encountered theatrical interpretations of his work. In 2023, Riverside Studios staged Tarantino Live, which blended music, dialogue and scenes from his films.

Casting details for The Popinjay Cavalier have not yet been announced, but the project signals a notable shift for Tarantino as he moves from the cinema screen to the West End stage.