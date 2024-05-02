Priyanka Chopra shares parenting advice

Priyanka Chopra has lent her voice to the latest Disney Plus Hotstar film titled Tiger.

By: Mohnish Singh

The documentary follows the journey of a tigress named Ambar and her cubs. It is directed by Mark Linfield and co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan.

A video clip shared on Instagram shows Chopra talking about the “relatable” relationship that Ambar shares with her cubs.

“Throughout most of the film, Ambar’s young cubs are shown doing the complete opposite of what she has taught them. That’s relatable. Just like nature’s karma for moms,” she said.

Sharing some parenting advice, the Citadel actress said, “Advice I would have it kids are supposed to be themselves are we are supposed to protect them. Just like Ambar did. Teaching them as much as you can. But eventually, they are going to make their own choices. And we have to be okay with that.”

In a recent interview, one of the co-directors of the film, Vanessa Berlowitz, opened up about how Chopra became a part of the project.

“We were so delighted when she immediately said, ‘absolutely, I love tigers’. She does so much. She is an ambassador for the environment. This film really spoke to her. So, when she came on board, we could not have been more excited as she did such an incredible job. And we feel so anyway. I think she brought her kind of acting skills. You know, she gives wonderful sort of nuance to the drama and the storytelling. And I think she really got behind Ambar’s story as a mum. You know, I think she’s got lovely turns of phrases and she brings lovely humour and lightness, but also, she really connected with the sort of anguish that Ambar went through.”

Tiger is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.