  • Monday, September 19, 2022
Priyanka Chopra recalls being given the nickname ‘Plastic Chopra’ after a botched nose surgery: ‘Mom and I were horrified’

‘Just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge,’ she wrote in her memoir Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra has always been that powerful woman who never shies away from speaking her mind. In 2021, she released her memoir called Unfinished in which she got candid about a lot of things from her personal life, including the botched surgery she underwent in the early 2000s that left her feeling “devastated and hopeless.”

“I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can’t ignore. I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed,” she revealed.

But unfortunately for her, the surgery did not go quite as planned. “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore. Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow. Let’s just call it out right now. I remember the media giving me the nickname ‘Plastic Chopra’ after my surgery,” she wrote.

“I am an entertainer. That’s what I have signed on to do, and that’s what I love doing. I will say my lines, dance my dance, hit my mark. I’ll do my best to make you laugh, and I’ll do my best to make you cry, but just because I’m a public person doesn’t mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge. I get to choose what I share and when I share it,” she further wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Citadel.

