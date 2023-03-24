Website Logo
  Friday, March 24, 2023
Prime Video drops trailer for next original Jubilee

The series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Jubilee Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of the upcoming streaming show Jubilee on Friday unveiled its official trailer at a grand launch in Mumbai.

Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “The world of Jubilee encapsulates everything from the soaring dreams to the desires to the aspirations set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema.”

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles and is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2023.

The intriguing trailer introduces viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them down to the golden age of Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee, and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.

Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the series and said, “Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play. She is a star, she is powerful, and has the world at her feet except for that one thing that she really wants, it’s what makes her vulnerable, and eventually becomes her north star. Vikramaditya Motwane is such an amazing and sensitive director and he is completely an actor’s director. Atul Sabharwal and he have created a story that is beautiful and compelling and it is a joy and honour to be able to share this with viewers all over the world with Prime Video’s global reach.”

Aparshakti Khurana said, “Jubilee for me as an actor was a complete no-brainer. When I heard the story, and especially Binod’s journey, I knew I had to do this. It is one of the most challenging characters I have played to date, but also the most rewarding. Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick, he has been able to bring out the best in not just me, but the entire cast and crew. This is a series that is really close to my heart and now with Prime Video we’re going to be able to take it to audiences across the world!”

“For me, working with a director like Vikramaditya Motwane and playing a character like Nilofer has been a dream come true. Her journey in the series is so powerful and inspiring, that I knew I had to play this character. Every scene of the series is a work of art, it has been a surreal experience. Stories like Jubilee aren’t made often, it is my absolute privilege to be a part of this. I’m thrilled to know that Jubilee will premiere on Prime Video globally and audiences worldwide will be able to witness this beautiful show,” said Wamiqa Gabbi.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

