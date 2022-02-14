Website Logo
  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Prime Video announces Modern Love adaptation in three Indian languages

Modern Love Poster (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the streaming media giant is set to adapt its hit international series Modern Love in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.  

Titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai, and Modern Love: Hyderabad, all the three streaming shows are scheduled to release in 2022 across more than 240 countries and territories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

According to the announcement teaser shared by Prime Video on Instagram, the “3 new series” will be set in “3 cities” wherein the makers will explore “1 emotion”. These series will feature adaptations of heart-warming stories of Modern Love from The New York Times’ eponymous column.

Each episode is designed to take audiences on a journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness, among others.

Love is a universal language understood by all, said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios. “Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms. We have seen audiences across the world relate to the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers,” Farrell said in a statement.

The original Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series which has been created by John Carney. The first season of the show, which premiered on Prime Video on October 18, 2019, featured Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, and Andy Garcia, among others. The second season starred Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Jack Reynor, and Miranda Richardson, among others. It premiered on August 13, 2021.

With the Indian adaptations of Modern Love, the streamer is aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world, said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“The series, which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love. While these heart-warming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas. We’re truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world,” Purohit added.

Daniel Jones, editor of Modern Love at The New York Times, said it is an honour to see these stories of love being adapted for the Indian versions of the show. “We’re thrilled with the appreciation Modern Love has received worldwide. These Indian adaptions are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn on South cinema overtaking Bollywood
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of Love Hostel
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon to headline Noorani Chehra
Entertainment
“Pam & Tommy” director Lake Bell: Was more invested in the humanisation of Pamela Anderson
Entertainment
Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s film
Entertainment
John Abraham nabs rights to Force franchise; Force 3 on the cards
Entertainment
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in London
Entertainment
Devi Sri Prasad: Meet the man behind the chartbuster song ‘Srivalli’
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop in A Thursday
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to arrive on July 22
Entertainment
Kajol kick-starts filming Revathy’s directorial Salaam Venky
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana to return to headline Dream Girl 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Untitled
Gunmen attack high-profile Sri Lanka TV journalist
Brother acquitted for ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani social media star
Squeaky-clean Sunak: chancellor tipped as UK’s first Hindu prime minister
Indian shipbuilder accused of record $3 bn bank fraud
No lean patch for Kohli, insists India batting coach
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE