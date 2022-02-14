Prime Video announces Modern Love adaptation in three Indian languages

Modern Love Poster (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the streaming media giant is set to adapt its hit international series Modern Love in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai, and Modern Love: Hyderabad, all the three streaming shows are scheduled to release in 2022 across more than 240 countries and territories.

According to the announcement teaser shared by Prime Video on Instagram, the “3 new series” will be set in “3 cities” wherein the makers will explore “1 emotion”. These series will feature adaptations of heart-warming stories of Modern Love from The New York Times’ eponymous column.

Each episode is designed to take audiences on a journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness, among others.

Love is a universal language understood by all, said James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios. “Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms. We have seen audiences across the world relate to the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers,” Farrell said in a statement.

The original Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series which has been created by John Carney. The first season of the show, which premiered on Prime Video on October 18, 2019, featured Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, and Andy Garcia, among others. The second season starred Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Jack Reynor, and Miranda Richardson, among others. It premiered on August 13, 2021.

With the Indian adaptations of Modern Love, the streamer is aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world, said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“The series, which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love. While these heart-warming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas. We’re truly excited to bring these incredible stories to our customers across India and the world,” Purohit added.

Daniel Jones, editor of Modern Love at The New York Times, said it is an honour to see these stories of love being adapted for the Indian versions of the show. “We’re thrilled with the appreciation Modern Love has received worldwide. These Indian adaptions are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion,” he added.