  • Saturday, April 22, 2023
Premiere of Fawad Khan’s Money Back Guarantee held in Karachi

MBG, produced by Shayan Khan is distributed by IMGC Global in Pakistan and Zashko Films worldwide.

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-anticipated world premiere of the action-comedy film Money Back Guarantee- MBG was held with great fanfare and glamour on Thursday, April 20 2023 at Nueplex Cinema DHA  Karachi.

The multi-ensemble cast of MBG who attended the premiere included Javed Sheikh, Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ayesha Omar, Faysal Quraishi,  Jan Rambo, Kiran Malik, Aqdas Waseem, Mani, Shafaat Ali, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal and Adnan Jaffar.

This is what our Guest Celebrities had to say in praise of the film:

Shehzad Roy: “I absolutely love the political satire in the movie Money Back Guarantee. It’s a unique take on the issues that our nation is facing, and it covers all the major provinces and regions, like Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, KP, and so on.”

Mehwish Hayat: “An entertaining movie with so many unique and different characters.” She further added that the movie contains a special message which can only be discovered by watching it.

Junaid Khan: “The film is very entertaining & gripping; the acting is flawless.”

Other celebrities who were spotted coming in support of the political satire which was shot in Karachi and Thailand included Sajal Aly, Mahira Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan, Ghana Ali, Junaid Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Imran Ashraf, Hira Mani, Shehzad Roy, Wajahat Rauf, Aashir Wajahat, Shazia Wajahat, Ahsan Rahim, Salman Saeed, Shehzad Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari, Sarwat Gilani, Sanam Jung as well as leading electronic and print media and influential bloggers and stellar publications.

MBG, produced by Shayan Khan is distributed by IMGC Global in Pakistan and Zashko Films worldwide.

Given the stellar cast and the scintillating buzz that has surrounded this bold and unique film, there is no doubt that MBG will be a blockbuster hit of 2023!

Eastern Eye

