Instagram blocks profiles of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in India amid rising tensions

The Instagram profiles of Pakistani celebrities like Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are no longer accessible in India. This development comes just weeks before Fawad’s planned Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal and follows a series of social media restrictions tied to the worsening India–Pakistan relationship.
When Indian fans try to view the artists' Instagram pages, they’re met with a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." No official clarification has come from either the Indian government or Meta, but the timing is significant. The move comes days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region killed 26 people, most of them tourists. It was one of the deadliest attacks since the 2008 Mumbai carnage.
Atif Aslam’s Instagram, known for Bollywood hits like ‘Tere Sang Yaara,’ now inaccessible to Indian fansInstagram Screengrab
Fawad isn’t the only one affected. Singers Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, both hugely popular in India for their Bollywood chartbusters, have also had their accounts blocked. These restrictions extend to other familiar faces like Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Hania Aamir, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly, who had earlier crossed over into Bollywood projects. Their accounts too are no longer viewable in India.
Interestingly, a few Pakistani accounts remain untouched for now. Fans can still access the profiles of actors like Mawra Hocane, Adnan Siddiqui, Meesha Shafi, and singers like Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch and Shafqat Amanat Ali.
Fawad Khan’s Instagram displays ‘Account not available in India’ Instagram Screengrab
This digital blackout follows an earlier government crackdown on Pakistani content. A few days ago, India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major networks like Dawn News and Geo News, accusing them of circulating false narratives and divisive content. Even former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s channel was removed from Indian YouTube listings.
The ripple effect has hit the entertainment world. Fawad Khan’s comeback film Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, was due to release in May. But sources say the release won’t happen in India amid rising calls to block the film entirely. Ironically, the film has reportedly been banned in Pakistan as well.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic Sufi music vanishes from Indian Instagram feeds post-restrictionInstagram Screengrab
As political tensions grow, cultural connections continue to suffer, especially for fans on both sides who once bonded over shared music and cinema.